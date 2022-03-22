news, local-news,

Police have released images and are appealing for public assistance as investigations continue into a public place shooting in Cabramatta earlier this month. About 3:25am on Thursday, March 3, a white Toyota Hilux utility, believed to be a 2018 model, came to a stop on Cumberland Street, Cabramatta, when a passenger got out and approached a residence. The passenger allegedly fired multiple shots into the home before returning to the with ute and driving away on Fairview Road. The occupant's home at the time were uninjured. The house and a vehicle parked in the driveway sustained significant damage. Officers attached to Fairfield City Police Area Command attended and commenced an investigation. As inquiries continue, police have released images of a white Toyota Hilux utility seen in the street at the time of the incident.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/c3233a74-afea-4cd9-98a1-42d6699594f6.jpg/r446_32_868_270_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Police appeal for information into Cabramatta public place shooting