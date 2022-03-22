Festival showcases refugees' talents

news, local-news,

Settlement Services International (SSI) hosted their New Beginnings Festival at the Australian National Maritime Museum (ANMM) on Saturday. The festival showcased Australia's leading talent from refugee and migrant backgrounds including First Nations hip-hop artist Barkaa, Australian-Sudanese music icon Gordon Koang and Armenian-Lebanese jazz composer and artist Zela Margossian. The event included dance performances, artisan workshops and cultural food and markets. Visual artist and Iraqi refugee Raneen Shamon - who was connected to SSI's Arts and Culture program in 2019 - facilitated a workshop at the festival. Raneen uses drawing and painting to create an immersive art experience. Festival ambassador Shyamla Eswaran said this year's theme 'Where You Belong' invited the public to join a broader conversation through arts and culture. "This year's theme is important as it creates a safe space to facilitate open and broader conversations about what it means to find common ground and intersecting experiences as diverse peoples living across these lands known as Australia," Ms Eswaran said. "First Nations, refugee and migrant/settler experiences each represent a foundational thread in the rich tapestry of so-called Australia, yet these stories and voices are not sufficiently included, represented or centred in the mainstream." ANMM head of programs and site activation Bill Harris, said through their partnership with SSI they can "strengthen the national migration story" by assisting newcomers and building awareness of the experience of migration to Australia. "We share a passion for the cultivation of an environment that enables new migrants to understand their new country and provide structures that can assist them in the process," he said.

