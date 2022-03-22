Grant to help isolated elderly community members

news, local-news,

Australian Chinese Youth Sports Federation president Lisa Tran said the Happy Healthy Seniors program aims to help elderly community members who feel isolated and socially excluded to be part of "something special". The program, which has received a grant of almost $50,000 from the Mounties Group, assists some of the city's most vulnerable citizens to forge friendships, try new activities or learn new skills. "All members of our community benefit from our activities, but the most significant experiences are from those who have made attending activities provided within our facilities a daily routine. Some say it gives them reason to get up and get out of bed in the morning, allowing them somewhere to go, something to do," Lisa said. "With the current restrictions, the activities offered are table tennis, light fitness workouts, board game nights, karaoke and ballroom dancing. In the past, we've also offered tai-chi, temple day-excursions, lion dance workshops, off-site bootcamp training and team bonding activities." Mounties Group chief executive Dale Hunt said the program provides people with the opportunity to "reconnect and access" new resources and programs. Mr Hunt said the upcoming NSW Seniors Festival is a great way to promote inclusion and encourage older people to get involved in health, art, music, technology and physical activity. "Both the fabric of Mounties Group and indeed, the state as a whole, is all the richer for the contribution of our senior citizens. We are very proud to support programs that celebrate their efforts," he said.

