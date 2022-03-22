Upcoming events for young and old(er)

comment,

The NSW Seniors Festival is coming up, and council is hosting a free Seniors Week Expo to recognise the important role seniors play and the contributions they make to the community. The Seniors Week Expo will be held on Tuesday, March 29 from 10am-2pm at Fairfield Showground. The free event encourages seniors to get out and participate in community life, while learning about local services and programs that encourage social engagement; and ways to stay connected to the community. We've all had to distance ourselves socially and physically the past year. Now more than ever we need to find new ways to connect, whether that be face-to-face, online or both. The expo is a fun-filled afternoon of presentations, lucky door prizes, information stalls, activities and entertainment. Come along and make new friends or catch up with old ones. The event is free but book your tickets at Council's Administration Centre or online at expoforseniors2022.eventbrite.com.au. Light refreshments will be provided. In April we shift our focus to Youth Week and celebrating our City's young people. Our major Youth Week event Bring It On! returns to Fairfield Showground for its 19th year on Sunday, April 10 from 1pm-6pm. Join us for a massive celebration featuring local artists, food trucks, cultural drumming workshops, fitness demos, giveaways and more than 30 exhibitors! The line-up includes headliner A.Girl, Jessica Jade, Clarissa Mei, Brendan Tran and Kookies N Kream, BBoy Dance Comp, Midnight Dreamers, Xtreme Hip-Hop with One2StepGetFit, Invincible Worldwide Martial Arts Workshop, Hot Import Nights Automotive lifestyle meet and MC JROD. Bring It On! is a drug and alcohol free event for young people aged 12-24 who live, work, study or play in Fairfield City. To find out more about Council-led programs and initiatives for young people visit fairfieldcity.nsw.gov.au/youth.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/17f3b2ab-e113-488d-82b0-47eaaa0d411a.jpg/r18_413_7924_4880_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg