Fab five join Fairfield's police ranks

news, local-news,

Joshua Chand said he has felt a mix of nerves, excitement and joy to start his policing career at Fairfield City Police Area Command. Fairfield welcomed five new probationary constables as part of Class 351 earlier this month with Dean Brierley, Holly O'Dea, Armin Omerbasic and Tyrone Reading also joining the ranks. Mr Chand, a former boxing coach, said he wanted to be a police officer to have an active role in the community and serve and protect its members. "I have a strong passion for active community engagement," the 20--year-old said. "I've had a challenging time adjusting to shift work due to my excitement to work each shift." When asked what excited him about working in Fairfield, he said: "The diverse backgrounds within the community and our Commander's expectations, purpose and goals for serving the Fairfield community." Fellow new recruit, Dean Brierley, 38 said he joined the force to "help people in the community and make a difference". The new recruits were sworn in by NSW Police Force Commissioner Karen Webb in her first attestation ceremony as chief in Goulburn. The new recruits will complete a year of on-the-job training and the Associate Degree in Policing Practice by distance education with Charles Sturt University before being confirmed to the rank of constable. "It takes a special person to sign up for a career in policing, which is why I am so pleased to personally welcome and congratulate every recruit ," Commissioner Webb said. "It's a job that involves putting others first every time we put on the blue uniform, but it's an extremely satisfying career. "Whether you are stationed at one of the busiest police stations in the Sydney CBD, or at a rural station in a remote community out west, your contribution to this organisation and the broader community will not go unnoticed."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/0ea6b6ce-66b6-42d4-9c6e-2f077e0b513f.JPG/r12_481_5139_3378_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg