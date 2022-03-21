Syndicate snares big Lotto prize

news, local-news,

A 20-person Lotto syndicate - including three shares purchased in Fairfield - shared a division one prize of $1.25 million in Saturday's draw. The central syndicate was one of 16 division one winning entries across Australia in Lotto draw 4243 on March 19. In addition to winning division one, the syndicate's System 12 QuickPick entry also won division three 36 times, division four 225 times, and division six 400 times, bolstering the total win to $1,292,737.95. Each of the 20 winning syndicate members receives a share worth $65,636.90. Shares into the syndicate were purchased at 20 different NSW Lotteries including Fairfield Forum Newsagency, Fairfield, Porters Liquor Lansvale, Lansvale and Saigon Bookshop & Lottery, Cabramatta. "It's fair to say these syndicate members have had a great start to their week by each pocketing tens of thousands of dollars," The Lott spokesperson Matt Hart said. "While we'll be reaching out to those syndicate members who registered their entries, there are many who have unregistered entries and may not yet know they're part of this winning group. "If you purchased a share in a syndicate for the recent Saturday Lotto draw, today's the day to check it! If you discover you're holding a winning share, call The Lott on 131 868 to start the prize claim process." The winning numbers in Saturday Lotto draw 4243 on March 19 were 32, 24, 43, 38, 10 and 34. The supplementary numbers were 6 and 25.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/c936e50f-ef0e-4c2b-9eac-8cec7caaeb4a.jpg/r15_346_6639_4088_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg