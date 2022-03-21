Reds let lead slip at home

news, local-news,

Overall frustrating. That was the sentiment of Sydney United 58 coach Joe Haywood after the Reds twice gave up the lead to draw 2-2 with Mt Druitt Town Rangers at Sydney United Sports Centre on Sunday. Veteran Glen Trifiro netted for the second straight week to give the home team the lead courtesy of a sublime free kick from just outside the box. The lead only last three-minutes before Mt Druitt's John Roberts levelled the score with a header. The Reds regained the ascendency in the second half after a period of dominance when Patrick Antelmi converted from the spot after being taken down in the box. This time the lead lasted seven minutes before Louis Khoury - who gave away the penalty - restored parity with a powerful strike. Despite some late chances, United 58 has to settle for a draw and keep their unbeaten start to the NPL 1 competition in tact. The Reds are in second place on seven points after three games of the new season. "Overall frustrating, I thought we were the better team for large portions of the game but we didn't capitalise," Haywood said. "We had a lot of the ball, we need to move it quick enough and create more chances." "Disappointed to not come away with the points, but happy we didn't lose the game also." Mt Druitt coach Stewart Montgomery was happy to secure their first points of the season. "United were very composed and difficult to play against," he said. "Overall very happy to get going and get some points on the board, we've been unlucky in our first two games. "To do that [come from behind] against United, away from home, that was important that we laid down a marker" Marconi's match with Blacktown City was postponed.

