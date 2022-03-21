news, local-news,

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) extinguished a unit fire in Mount Pritchard on Sunday night. Numerous triple-zero calls were received about the fire on Meldrum Avenue just after 7pm. When crews arrived on-scene, they reported large volumes of smoke and one residential unit fully involved in fire. More than 30 firefighters worked for approximately two hours to contain the blaze. A large ladder platform truck was also used to extinguish hot spots. All residents were accounted for and there were no reported injuries. NSW Police and NSW Ambulance were also in attendance. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/e0c6ccf9-89be-40ad-8c35-65d0dee00395.png/r0_50_225_177_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Firefighters extinguish unit fire at Mount Pritchard