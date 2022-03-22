Country Women's Association Fairfield celebrates 70 years
The first meeting of the Country Women's Association Fairfield was held in the School of Arts on Harris Street on August 21, 1951.
And the CWA is still going strong in the area 70 years later. CWA Fairfield celebrated their 70th birthday last Wednesday at Fairfield RSL.
In the early days they had a very strong music and drama membership and staged a lot of concerts in the School of Arts. Catering was a major source of fundraising and members provided food for several events in the area including citizenship ceremonies and the first all-female citizenship ceremony in 1955.
Around that time they held craft classes at Villawood Migrant Hostel and held their own craft days.
In 1957, Fairfield Council offered the first of what would be CWA's three homes.
The rest centre and tea rooms at Kenyon Street, Fairfield saw many local organisations meet in the cottage and wedding receptions held.
Some of the activities the CWA have been involved in include:
- A group of members formed a sing-a-long company and brought happiness to residents of aged care homes.
- They took part in the Festival of Nations parade.
- Through their catering proceeds, they have been able to donate to a lot of causes including national and state emergency funds for CWA, the wig library at Liverpool hospital and the Anowah school for children with intellectual disability.
- Ran the refreshment tent at Fairfield Hospital fete.
- Hemmed sheets for Fairfield Hospital and the SES.
- Donated a portable keyboard to Fairfield Nursing home so music could be taken upstairs to bed-ridden residents.
In 1962, they moved to their new home on Spencer Street before they moved to the current CWA rooms behind the old Fairfield library in 1988. Today, the 12-members of the group meet the first Wednesday of every month at 10am and hold craft days. It is still a meeting place for residents and visitors, they collect non-perishable food to donate and knit items.