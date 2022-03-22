news, local-news,

The first meeting of the Country Women's Association Fairfield was held in the School of Arts on Harris Street on August 21, 1951. And the CWA is still going strong in the area 70 years later. CWA Fairfield celebrated their 70th birthday last Wednesday at Fairfield RSL. In the early days they had a very strong music and drama membership and staged a lot of concerts in the School of Arts. Catering was a major source of fundraising and members provided food for several events in the area including citizenship ceremonies and the first all-female citizenship ceremony in 1955. Around that time they held craft classes at Villawood Migrant Hostel and held their own craft days. In 1957, Fairfield Council offered the first of what would be CWA's three homes. The rest centre and tea rooms at Kenyon Street, Fairfield saw many local organisations meet in the cottage and wedding receptions held. Some of the activities the CWA have been involved in include: In 1962, they moved to their new home on Spencer Street before they moved to the current CWA rooms behind the old Fairfield library in 1988. Today, the 12-members of the group meet the first Wednesday of every month at 10am and hold craft days. It is still a meeting place for residents and visitors, they collect non-perishable food to donate and knit items.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/d2ffaa84-7496-48d2-b7c4-633b08a2e0db.JPG/r0_179_4797_2889_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg