Come and try 'inclusive' rugby league

Physical Disability Rugby League (PDRL) chair said their Come and Try Day on Sunday, March 27 at New Era Stadium, Cabramatta will be a fitting way to highlight the importance of Harmony Week and the "inclusive nature of the sport." The event, which is supported by the Fairfield Council Community Grants Program, will offer budding players and families the chance to see the game in action and give it a try. PDRL aims to provide children and adults with a physical disability the opportunity to participate in a fun, inclusive sport and be an active part of the rugby league family. South Sydney player and PDRL co-founder George Tonna said: "It's great to return to playing rugby league after so long. I can't wait to be back on the field with my mates, as the friendships we've made are life long, we're excited to support the Come and Try day and welcome new players." Registrations will open on the day from 9.30am. There will be an after-match BBQ with the team and the PDRL community.

