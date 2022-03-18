Vanessa Amorosi's new record spent a 'lifetime incubating'

whats-on, things-to-do,

Vanessa Amorosi has a lot of dogs. Like many of us during the pandemic, she used her extra home time to provide some needy pups with a bit of love. The Los Angeles-based Aussie artist took to taking in dogs which might've been put down if they didn't find a home to got to. "I've got eight of them at home," she said. "They're always making noise in the background. You never know, you might hear some animals on the new album if you listen closely enough." That new record is City of Angels, a culmination of everything Amorosi has learnt and experienced and dreamed of in more than two decades working in the music industry. The 40-year-old was raised in a music loving family, her parents also singers. She burst onto the Australian music landscape in a big way back in 2000 with several show-stopping hits from her debut album, The Power. There was Absolutely Everybody, Shine and, of course, the titular track. Amorosi says there's echoes of those old hits in her new 17-track album, which has broad musical inspirations from jazz to rock and plenty of gospel. "People in Australia still see me as a 14-year-old singing pop songs, but I've spent the last 10 years in American working on gospel music," she said. "It's the energy of gospel that I love, and I've always been into it. You can hear all the counter harmonies and arrangements in The Power and Shine. "I've always been that artist that's incorporated that with my work. It's a case of making you feel something and the vocals start swelling and building." Even though City of Angels came together during COVID, Amorosi said it's far from a pandemic project. "It's everything I've experienced," she said. "I've been doing music for 20 years. You pick up bits and pieces all over the place and all over the world. "With this one I've taken the restrictions off myself, so I could get to what I feel like the songs need to be. "There are 17 tracks on this record and I wanted to cut more out, but I couldn't because each one of those tracks leaves me feeling something. "I want you to turn it on and be taken out of life and into that land. I just want people to feel something. It's something that used to happen a lot in the 1970s and 1980s - one song was sometimes eight minutes long, and you'd be lost within that track. "I'm really proud of City of Angels. It represents exactly what I am now. It's been a lifetime incubating." Amorosi doesn't yet have a favourite song from the record to perform, but says Muhammad is "f---ing amazing" live, the title track has "felt really good" on stage and As the World Falls Down puts you in a good space. She is loving being able to perform in front of real people again, and share in the energy of live music. Amorosi hopes people feel seen when they listen to City of Angels, which she has released on her own record label: Scream Louder Records. "I created my own label because I didn't want the songs to be released another year later, and with all the years working in this industry, I know what we're meant to be doing and this album needs to be out now," she said. "It only makes sense being out now. God knows what mind space we'll be in in another year's time. "I hope that when people listen to it they go, 's--t, I felt exactly the same way, holy crap, I'm not so different'." City of Angels is released Friday, March 18.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/a188b8a1-ea1b-486b-8091-40036754bb02.jpg/r0_96_4000_2356_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg