news, local-news,

Aerobic gymnast Carissa Uno is excited to compete on the world stage again, put on the Australian tracksuit and sew the flag onto her leotard. The former Westfields Sports High School student is representing Australia in Portugal at the Cantanhede FIG Aerobic Gymnastics World Cup from March 25-27. "It is such a great honour," the 21-year-old said ahead of her first international competition in two years. "There are always so many emotions and obstacles in the lead up to major competitions, but this World Cup has been particularly emotional, in a positive way. "My teammates and I are hopeful, and grateful, that we have been given a green light to attend after what's been a difficult two years for the gymnastics community." Uno, who trains at All Starz Gymnastics & Dance in Fairfield, is part of two Australian teams that will take on the world's best and vie for selection for the aerobic world championships event later this year. She will have to demonstrate a combination of gymnastics and dance skills, through an intensive performance of strength, flexibility and agility. Uno has been juggling up to 15-hours of training per week, with studies at Western Sydney University, work in an admin role at a doctor's office and coaching work at her club. She started the sport when she was four-years-old. "I knew it was for me, all the spinning, flipping and jumping - it was a feeling like no other," she said. "People always laugh, but sparkly leotards also played a part in me falling in love with gymnastics."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/c02c6093-4504-4fdd-a128-6a30e322e4e0.jpg/r1_53_1999_1182_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg