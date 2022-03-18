Students feel the need for speed

news, local-news,

Blink and you will miss it - literally. Four Prairiewood High School students are gearing up for the F1 in Schools nationals in May in Melbourne. Team Vanguard - which consists of year 11 students Henry Tat (graphic design), Victor Troung (manufacturing/engineering), Alan Nguyen (marketing director) and Aiden Tamen (team manager) - have reached their furthest point in the international STEM challenge for four years. Mimicking the world of a Formula One team, students have to design, race, manufacture and market a miniature F1 car. The Prairiewood team came third at the state championships with a time of 1.4 seconds over the 20-metre course. The team has switched to a smaller wheel design and are using a redesigned axel for the nationals and their times have "reduced drastically" in testing. They are hoping to get down to 1.1 seconds for nationals with the car reaching speeds of up to 70km/h. The team also picked up four awards at state including best graphic design and marketing. The physics students have been working every day on the project mixing equal parts talk of centrifugal force with finding sponsors and posting on social media. Fairfield Council is making a donation to help the team design, manufacture, test, market and race the car.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/3314eda5-cb8b-40f1-8e4b-06b15310627d.JPG/r2_250_4894_3014_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg