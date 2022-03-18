Scholarship program provides 'invaluable support'

news, local-news,

Prairiewood resident Janet Dunlop was working full-time for many years while studying law. That was until she received a Brydens Lawyers Scholarship. "The scholarship enabled me to take a short break from working and really focus on my studies. I was able to complete an internship with a Local Court Magistrate in regional NSW, where I would travel once a week for a semester and return to Sydney for my classes," she said. "Through the scholarship, I was able to network with other like-minded peers and Lee Hagipantelis, the principal of Brydens Lawyers, who gave me an insight into his background and legal journey. Overall, the scholarship opened the door to further opportunities and assisted with fast-tracking my degree. "My grandmother always said to me 'go to university and complete a degree because it is something no one can ever take away from you and the skills you learn are skills you can take with you anywhere in the world' - her words have always been in my head and continue to motivate me to this day. " Janet, who is now a solicitor at the NSW Department of Communities and Justice, is one of five Western Sydney University students who have benefitted from the scholarship program. Brydens Lawyers has renewed its commitment to supporting the next generation of lawyers with a further five scholarships announced through a pledge of $187,500. Mr Hagipantelis said sponsorship of the scholarships through the School of Law at Western Sydney University has brought "enormous professional and personal satisfaction." "It is an opportunity for us to give back to our local community and to recognise and benefit those students who may otherwise have been challenged in committing to a five year law degree," he said. "We have been able to see, firsthand, the importance of such scholarships having met the recipients and been privileged to watch their progress through their studies leading to graduation and subsequent employment as a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of New South Wales." Dean of the School of Law, Professor Anna Cody said: "The scholarships program has provided invaluable support and mentorship to many students, including those experiencing hardship, and on behalf of the University, I thank Brydens Lawyers for their generosity and continued support."

