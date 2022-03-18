Be a star and jump for youth mental health
Local News
PCYC NSW is asking the community to be a star for youth mental health.
THE PCYC StarJump Challenge returns in 2022 and is taking place every day of Youth Week (April 3 to 10).
Participants are asked to challenge themselves to starjump every day, get the community involved and share their journey on social media.
The challenge raises much-needed funds and awareness for PCYC's GRIT (Growth-mindset Resilience Intervention for Teenagers) program. The GRIT program focuses on building the physical well-being, emotional and social intelligence of young people by combining physical well-being and nutrition, with emotional and social intelligence skills.
- Details/register: pcycstarjumpchallenge.org.au.