Smithfield-based charity adds cleaning service to support DV survivors

When COVID-19 lockdowns forced the Zen Tea Lounge Foundation - a charity supporting domestic violence survivors based in Smithfield - to close their café, it meant a key source of income for domestic violence and trauma survivors was taken away. In order to provide financial security to domestic violence survivors and trauma victims the charity has recently launched the Zen Home and Yard Cleaning Service. One five-hour cleaning service provides an income, cleaning supplies and provisions for a domestic violence survivor's family, including funding for Zen workshops specifically designed to instil independence in domestic violence survivors. The charity helps to empower survivors of domestic violence to reclaim their identity, personal power and financial independence. "I am very happy. This job will help me and the children a lot. I also learned to use Google Maps and public transport to help find my way around, so I am not scared anymore," said a staff member working with Zen's cleaning service. Another staff member said: "My job with the Zen cleaning service will help me a lot. It's good because the hours are flexible and not too long, allowing me time to look after my 14 month-old daughter. My husband and I are separated but still living under one roof, so I need to save up to move out eventually. This cleaning work at Zen is helping me become financially independent." Details/bookings: zentealoungefoundation.org.au/cleaning-service.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/bf779559-1587-4b6c-aaea-e6f0b28bd156.jpg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg