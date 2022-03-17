'Ultimate competitor': Jarrad Burke hangs up the spikes

news, local-news,

Ahead of his 400th game in 2020, Fairfield Liverpool skipper Jarrad Burke told the Champion when asked about retirement: "When I open the blinds and it is raining will probably be the day I will give it up." True to his word, with all the rain around Sydney, the time has come for the all-rounder to retire from first grade after 22 seasons in Sydney's premier cricket competition. After making his debut as a 17-year-old in 2000 for Penrith (where he played as a bowler, batted seven and scored 20-odd), Burke went on to represent Campbelltown-Camden, Bankstown and for the past two summers he has captained the Lions and led them to a drought breaking finals campaign in the 2020/21 season. He is just one of five players in the 100-plus years of the NSW Premier Cricket competition to score 10,000 runs and take 600 wickets. His final statistic line across 428 games reads: 10,965 runs at an average of 29.71 (including 18 centuries) and 683 wickets with 13 five-wicket hauls. It was rather fitting in his final game last week, the left-arm orthodox spinner sent down 10-economical overs to finish with 1-27. His final first grade wicket was Blacktown-Mounties' Gaurav Dogra. Tributes for Burkey continue to come in on social media. Opening batsman Jaydyn Simmons labelled him as "one of the greats". Fellow Lion Luke Doran described him as the "ultimate competitor". As for highlights, there are plenty. His 100 not out helped the Cameron White- led Australian under-19 team defeat South Africa in the 2002 World Cup final. The previous summer, Burke captained NSW to an under-19 Australian Championships victory. He also represented the NSW under-17 team. The 2004-05 Bill O'Reilly Medal winner played three Twenty20 matches for the Blues and hit 153 for the NSW 2nd XI. He rates the 2015-16 Belvidere Premiership win with Bankstown as his most memorable highlight with Burke sending down 49-overs in the victory. The next season he hit an unbeaten hundred and sent down 35-overs in a drawn decider. His legacy to the Lions will be the experience and expertise he brought to a youthful squad.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/5bbace82-abcb-4ccc-ad25-4992eeb0e352.jpg/r3_313_6120_3769_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg