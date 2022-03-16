Still time to register for Dementia Australia fundraiser

news, local-news,

Dementia Australia chief executive Maree McCabe is encouraging local residents to support the Western Sydney Memory Walk and Jog event on Sunday, March 20 at Lizard Log, Western Sydney Parklands, Abbotsbury. There is still time to register for the COVID-safe Dementia Australia fundraiser with people able to register either online at memorywalk.com.au before midnight on Friday or at the event site on the day. Participants can register as an individual or an entire team, to remember a loved one with dementia, or in support of a loved one who is currently living with the condition. "We are so lucky to have enjoyed such outstanding community support at our Memory Walk and Jog events across the country over the years. This support has allowed us to bring the event to an ever-growing number of locations," Ms McCabe said. "As we prepare to host the Memory Walk and Jog to western Sydney we hope everyone will consider joining us to raise our national target of $1.7 million, which we hope to achieve through the participation of 11,500 people across the series." The Western Sydney event is one of 19 events scheduled at various locations around the country in 2022. There are still spots available for the 2km, 6.5km or timed 6.5km course. "The course is family-friendly, and no matter your age or level of fitness we encourage you to participate and join in the fun. Everyone is welcome, and together we can make the world look brighter for people with dementia," Ms McCabe said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/edb9079b-47cd-49d5-9439-18b94c280040.jpeg/r49_325_1913_1378_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg