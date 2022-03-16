Small Business Month is here

comment,

March is NSW Small Business Month and council is marking the occasion with a series of events to support, upskill and connect our small business community. Small businesses are our lifeblood, and given that they've experienced a really difficult time with COVID-19, we want to help them bounce back and be stronger than ever, at every stage of their development. With more than 15,000 small businesses in our city employing more than 81,000 people, it's in all our best interests to see them succeed. Our small businesses are the engine room of Sydney, providing goods and services across the city. We are a city of entrepreneurs with a strong manufacturing sector and we want to nurture their growth. Last year we opened Fairfield City HQ (FCHQ), a community business hub providing business start-ups, entrepreneurs and established small to medium sized businesses with access to affordable office space and top-of-the-line resources. Ideally located in Fairfield's business district, FCHQ supports businesses that can't afford to pay a lot of money to rent offices and purchase expensive equipment, and provides opportunities for like-minded business people to collaborate and learn from each other. As well as being fitted out with green screen and video/ sound production technology, co-working spaces, meeting and break out rooms, kitchen facilities, access to printing and Wi-Fi; the facility also provides ongoing business events like mentoring and incubator programs, workshops, and onsite business advisory services to benefit business owners and the community. Throughout March, FCHQ will host business-specific events such as 'Beginners guide to marketing' and 'Video Production & Marketing for CEOs and Service-Based Businesses' to name a few; and staff will be on hand to assist with any Green Screen Studio and Podcast, Post-Production and Audio Suite enquiries. For more information and to book visit fairfieldcity.nsw.gov.au/ business. If you are a small business operating in Fairfield City looking to upskill and network, I encourage you to drop in to FCHQ to find out more about this great facility.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/64791c62-93ac-46a7-8b75-24cfee4c80c7.jpg/r8_187_3592_2212_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg