A search is underway to locate a man missing in Canley Vale. Fai Chuk Lee, aged 75, was last seen at a home on Arbutus Street, about 8.30am on Tuesday, March 15. When he could not be located, officers from Fairfield City Police Area Command were notified just after 2pm and have commenced a search of the area. Police and family hold concerns for Fai's welfare as he lives with dementia. He speaks limited English. Fai is described as being of Asian appearance, about 160cm to 165cm tall, of slim build, with long white balding hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a green and white long sleeve shirt, black pants and dark coloured 'croc' shoes.

Search underway for missing man from Canley Vale