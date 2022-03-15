news, local-news,

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said that research has proven that e-cigarettes are just as addictive and harmful as regular cigarettes. "A respiratory researcher once told me that e-vaping liquids have chemicals that are similar to antifreeze, with 500 different flavours to attract kids," Mr Hazzard said. "It makes it pretty obvious as to the harm it can cause to youngsters' lungs." On Tuesday, Mr Hazzard and Education Minister Sarah Mitchell launched a new awareness campaign urging young people to quit vaping and to know the facts and dangers of e-cigarettes. So what are the dangers? In short, many vapes contain nicotine, some at extremely high concentrations, even if they are not labelled as such and evidence suggests they can lead to a lifelong nicotine addiction. E-cigarettes can also contain harmful substances found in cleaning products, nail polish remover, weed killer and bug spray. NSW Health has worked with the NSW Department of Education to develop the Vaping Toolkit, which contains evidence-based resources and educational materials for parents, carers, young people and schools to combat the rising number of children and young people who are trying or taking up vaping. It contains information and strategies to educate and protect young people from the harms of e-cigarettes and is a resource for teachers, parents and carers to kick-start conversations. Ms Mitchell said the campaign is aimed at secondary students and reiterates the message that vaping is not safe and can have harmful, long-term effects to the physical and brain development of young people. She urged parents to discuss the dangers of e-cigarettes with their children and to report any usage in schools to principals. "The number of young people vaping without consideration to the effects is concerning. I encourage all parents and young people to find out more and talk about the hidden, dangerous impacts of e-cigarettes," Ms Mitchell said. "Educating our young people about the dangers of vaping is essential when there continues to be a large number of reckless individuals selling nicotine products to minors."

