New homes for women who have escaped an abuser

The first of 68 extra homes for women who have escaped an abuser are being delivered by the state government - including 21 apartments in Guildford. The homes, part of a $484.3 million investment to support women and children fleeing domestic violence, are being delivered under the Community Housing Innovation Fund. The apartments in Guildford are a collaboration with Evolve Housing, with the properties acquired in December 2021. The state government has invested $52.5 million to provide 200 homes for victim-survivors. Victim-survivors of domestic violence who need a new home are added to the NSW Housing Register and community housing organisations then use the register to offer long-term housing when a suitable property becomes available. Minister for Women's Safety and the Prevention of Domestic and Sexual Violence Natalie Ward said it was vital victim-survivors have access to safe, affordable housing as quickly as possible. "We're starting to see the important outcomes from our record commitment through the delivery of these 68 additional homes in Sydney and regional NSW, giving women and children who have suffered domestic violence a place to recover and thrive," Mrs Ward said.

