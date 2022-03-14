news, local-news,

Sydney United 58 FC maintained their good record at Seymour Shaw Park with a 3-2 win against Sutherland on Saturday night. Glen Trifiro gave the Reds the early lead with a trademark goal before Chris Payne restored the lead for the visitors from the spot after James Andrew scored for the Sharks just before the break. A second-half strike by Kyle Cimenti's gave the Reds a two-goal advantage before Adrian Vlastelica, who won a penalty in the fist half, conceded one in the second half but the Reds held on to record back-to-back wins to start the season and extend their unbeaten run at the venue to five games. United 58 coach Joe Hayward labelled it a "good, tough performance". Meanwhile, Marconi were left to rue several missed opportunities in their 1-0 loss to Sydney FC at at Rockdale Ilinden Sports Centre on Sunday. Zac Sapsford's goal just after the break proved the difference as Sydney FC made it two from two to start the 2022 National Premier Leagues NSW Men's 1 competition. "It's definitely disappointing not getting the result, we created enough chances to win three games tonight, but we didn't take our chances against a good, young side and we were punished," Marconi Stallions coach Peter Tsekenis said.

