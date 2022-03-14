Council inks new solar deal

news, local-news,

Fairfield Council - along with 24 other councils - will use electricity from energy supplied by three NSW solar farms as part of an historic deal to add renewable solar power energy use in its facilities. The deal, one of the largest renewable energy deals for local government, was made through the Southern Sydney Regional Organisation of Councils with electricity retailer, Zen Energy and will see renewable energy come from the Moree, Hillston and Nevertire Solar Farms. "I'm proud of the fact that council is leading the way and encourage residents and businesses to also use renewable energy sources where they can," Fairfield mayor Frank Carbone said. "These are first steps and council will look to increase its use of renewable energy further as it becomes more available and viable." Mr Carbone said council has also installed a total of 495kW solar systems to help supply electricity to major facilities, such as leisure centres and libraries, car parks, halls and community centres, administration building and street lighting. The 25 participating councils collectively represent more than three million people, which is almost 38 percent of the NSW population.

