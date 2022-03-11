Chance to recognise youth that are 'making a difference'

news, local-news,

The First Nations Youth Award category will be added to this year's Fairfield City Mayor's Youth Achievement Awards in recognition of the valuable contribution young people of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander descent make within the community. Nominations are now open for the 2022 awards which identify young people from Fairfield that champion excellence in leadership, passion, commitment and enthusiasm. The 2022 award categories are: Fairfield mayor Frank Carbone said the awards are an opportunity to recognise "young go-getters" with success stories in areas like business, sportsmanship, volunteering, mentoring and personal growth. "It brings us great pleasure each year to recognise local young people making a difference through their demonstration of leadership, passion, commitment and enthusiasm," Mr Carbone said. "Recognising local young people in leadership creates confidence, encourages ambition and inspires new leaders now and in the future. "If you know of someone aged 12-24 that fits the profile of the Fairfield City Youth Achievement Awards then I encourage you to nominate them now." Nominations are open until Sunday, May 1. Winners will be announced at a presentation at Fairfield City Council's Administration Centre in Wakeley on Thursday, June 16. The 2021 winners for each award category were :

