Marta Faggiano recognised for 'incredible contribution'

Thursday is a busy day for Community Action Services Australia (CASA) founder and chief executive Marta Faggiano. From their Wakeley base, the non-for-profit organisation, which was founded by five women in 2008, prepared hampers and cooked meals for the community. It's one of their many services which became essential during the recent COVID-19 lockdowns with Marta and her team of volunteers supplying 5230 food hampers and 14,500 cooked meals. During this time, CASA also established a LunchBox Relief program providing snack packs to disadvantage primary school children and Help Now - an emergency relief program that aids with bills, food, petrol, and medicine vouchers. For her service to the community, Marta was recognised with the Fairfield Local Woman of the Year award last week. "I don't look for recognition; I'm looking to help people," she said. "But when you get recognition, you realise the work you're doing is really important. "CASA helps everyone in the community. Where we see the need, we try to help." This has lead to CASA developing programs for children, seniors, women and young adults with a disability to improve their physical, social and mental health. They strives to help all members of the community in need and empower them for a better and happier life. On Saturday, CASA hosted an International Women's Day Breakfast at Smithfield RSL to encourage women to get into business and leadership. Fairfield MP Guy Zangari said Marta's recognition was a "well-deserved honour". "Marta continues to make an incredible contribution to our community with an unwavering dedication to make Fairfield a better place," Mr Zangari said. "Throughout the lockdowns of 2020 and 2021, Marta did her utmost to ensure no individual under her care was left without food or essential goods. This was a huge achievement given the exceptional and intense challenges faced by our community during such a trying period. "Marta is one of those special people who form the backbone of the community, volunteering their time and energy and always striving to be a driving force for positive change. "As a driving force for CASA, Marta understands the needs of the community and is an inspiration to those around her. Through her work and dedication, she ensures CASA volunteers have the ability to serve others."

