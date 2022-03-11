Charity set to tackle stigma surrounding eating disorders

news, local-news,

After being founded last year, the Fairy Wren Movement - a charity that works to reduce stigma surrounding eating disorders and other Mental Health Conditions - will officially be launched on Saturday, April 9 with a black tie themed BBQ on the foreshore of the Georges River at Milperra. Founded by Lansvale resident Lachlan Hyde and Angela St Baker, of Kirrawee, the Fairy Wren Movement aims to reduce the stigma surrounding eating Disorders and other mental health conditions. Their three main focuses are: For Angela, 19, she has struggled with anorexia nervosa since she was a child. She went from being a suicide attempt survivor at 15 to being a youth mental health advocate at 18. "Doing nothing is not an option for me," she said. "I can not and will not forget the people I had to leave behind when I was discharged." Drawing from his own lived experience when he recovered from post-infectious fatigue syndrome, Lachlan, 20, said "Poor mental health affects more than just that one individual, it has negative impacts on everyone in society."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/55734bfc-dfd7-41ae-884d-da1ed546a009.jpg/r455_168_3329_1792_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg