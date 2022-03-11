Uniqlo is coming to town

news, local-news,

Japanese global apparel retailer Uniqlo is coming to Stockland Wetherill Park this winter. Uniqlo Wetherill Park will be the first Uniqlo store to open in Australia in 2022 and the first to open in a Stockland location. "Since we opened our first store at Emporium in Melbourne, we've observed that our customers continue to shop with us because they've adopted our brand philosophy of LifeWear, where our mission is to create clothes that are well designed, functional, comfortable and overall, help improve their lives," Uniqlo Australia chief operating officer Kensuke Suwa said. "Our new Wetherill Park store- located in a prime Stockland retail complex- is our latest step to keep bringing our brand, LifeWear products and retail experience to more local people and communities around Australia. Our clothing is made with simplicity, quality and longevity in mind, and we're excited that Wetherill Park residents will be able to access a full line-up of Uniqlo's LifeWear apparel for men, women and kids, offered at our newest Australian store." The new Wetherill Park store will take the global retailer's national network to 26 stores and Uniqlo is committed to growing its Australia business as a key market in the Asia-Pacific region.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/fca93d02-12dc-4637-9f98-0baa3635ebb3.jpg/r1_123_2399_1478_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg