'Disaster recovery is a marathon': Good 360 helping during flood disaster

news, local-news,

Good360 Australia - the online-based not-for-profit service that matches the right goods to the right people at the right time - has seen huge demand for items during the floods sweeping Australia's east coast. As of Tuesday, 30 charities have made orders with the Smithfield-based service and in total more than 70,000 items - including clothing and underwear, toiletries, PPE, school supplies, furniture and kitchenware - had been matched to people. The total value of the items is more than $820,000. Items that are most in demand for flood-affected communities include: When businesses pledge brand new products, Good360 connects them with what charities, not-for-profit, schools and community groups need together via their online marketplace. Good360 Australia founder and managing director Alison Covington said: "Disaster recovery is a marathon, not a sprint - so the road is long and we will continue to stand with these communities as they start the rebuild phase."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/a23f521c-0785-42ba-a297-7751a1badb56.jpg/r0_811_3880_3003_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg