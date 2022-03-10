'Disaster recovery is a marathon': Good 360 helping during flood disaster
Good360 Australia - the online-based not-for-profit service that matches the right goods to the right people at the right time - has seen huge demand for items during the floods sweeping Australia's east coast.
As of Tuesday, 30 charities have made orders with the Smithfield-based service and in total more than 70,000 items - including clothing and underwear, toiletries, PPE, school supplies, furniture and kitchenware - had been matched to people. The total value of the items is more than $820,000.
Items that are most in demand for flood-affected communities include:
- Mops, brooms, shovels.
- Batteries.
- Candles.
- Towels.
- Tents.
- Toiletries.
- Cleaning products.
- Clothes.
When businesses pledge brand new products, Good360 connects them with what charities, not-for-profit, schools and community groups need together via their online marketplace.
Good360 Australia founder and managing director Alison Covington said: "Disaster recovery is a marathon, not a sprint - so the road is long and we will continue to stand with these communities as they start the rebuild phase."
- Details: good360.org.au.