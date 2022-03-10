Where does the water go when it rains in Fairfield?

news, local-news,

The next time you score a goal, hit a 6, take a walk or walk the dog at your local park, it might be worth taking a moment to say a big thank you to the ground you are using. With the rain lashing the region over the past week, it demonstrated the importance of Fairfield's detention basins. So while fields like Stockdale Reserve in Abbotsbury, Powhatan Reserve in Greenfield Park and Bosnjak Oval in Edensor Park may look flooded, they are actually doing their job of storing water. So how does it all work? During torrential rain periods, detention basins collect rainwater and slowly release it into Fairfield's creek system, which allows them more time to empty when they are overflowing. In cricket terms, they act as a back stop. Fairfield's Prospect, Orphan, Clear Paddock, Green Valley and Cabramatta Creeks flow into the Georges River and then into Botany Bay. So if it's high tide in Botany Bay, it restricts water leaving the Georges River which then rises and backs up Fairfield's creek system. But instead of the creeks flooding and going into roads and properties, it heads to one of Fairfield's more than 20 detention basins. Council has also implemented one of the largest house raising programs in the state. Fairfield mayor Frank Carbone said the past week has shown how "crucial" detention basins are when it comes to flood prevention. "Creeks in Fairfield City have a long history of flooding. Due to the large number of creeks and low-lying lands, more than a quarter of our city can be impacted by flooding during significant rainfall," Mr Carbone said. "Council has undergone extensive flood mitigation works since the 1980s to keep our community safe." Mr Carbone said council are scheduled to undertake upgrade works to the Fairfield Golf Course Detention Basin in Prairiewood in coming months.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/49723d9a-a3b8-48da-b788-28b8703ac72b.jpg/r2_507_4956_3306_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg