Opportunity to set up shop at the Showground

news, local-news,

Fairfield mayor Frank Carbone said council has been getting excellent feedback on the all-abilities playground and splash pad at Deerbush Park since it opened last year. But, the consensus is one thing is missing. "One request that keeps coming up is the provision of a nearby food truck for visitors to grab a coffee or bite to eat, and stay and play for longer, " he said. "We would like to offer an opportunity to local food trucks to set up shop in the Showground's main car park on a rotating basis, to not only support as many local businesses as we can, but to provide a variety of cuisines for visitors to try." Expressions of interest are now open for coffee/food truck owners to operate at Fairfield Showground alongside the People's Globe and close to Deerbush Park playground. "Fairfield Showground is an ideal location for this, as it is in the centre of the city, has plenty of parking and lots of visitors using its playground, dog park, walking and cycling tracks, and attending its community festivals and sporting events," Mr Carbone said. "I am certain this will be a popular addition to the unique and varied offering we have at Fairfield Showground. There really is something for everyone."

