Bossley Park High School deputy principal Ann-Maree Ager is always telling students "you have to be in it to win it". So she decided to take her own advice - and it has paid off. Ms Ager is one of only 12 NSW teacher-artists shortlisted as a finalist for the National Teacher-Artist Prize. Her painting Citrus Spring Pattern is part of a new series of works she'd been making but never got to exhibit due to COVID-19 lockdowns. "I have a photo of it as the screen saver on my phone because I was happy with the colour palette and had always got a lot of positive comments from people about it. So it was an easy choice to select it for entry," she said. "This painting has a lot of layers so it took quite a few weeks to paint in between regular life (kids and school); there is stenciling and spray paint underneath then free drawing line work on top." The "bright and expressive" entry incorporates a monarch butterfly motif and cocoons representing the transformation that comes in Spring. Most of Ms Ager's inspiration for her art comes from nature and photos that she takes while bush walking. "I've always loved the monarch butterfly; they have featured in many of my previous works The colours are so striking and the way the cluster together on mass during migration is stunning and just fascinating to me," said Ms Ager, who only entered the competition at the last minute after being unsuccessful last year. "Butterflies can symbolise transformation and change and with the difficult past few years that we have had, I thought a bright spring image that represented a time of change might be uplifting for some people. "It's been a difficult few years with the lockdowns and lack of travel and natural disasters, I wanted to paint something, bright, hopeful and that represented change, the monarch butterflies were perfect for that." Ms Ager, who also creates unique leather-craft, has just finished some entries for the Sydney Royal Easter Show Arts and Crafts competitions. She has shipped her painting to Melbourne for the National Teacher-Artist Prize exhibition at the Lennox Gallery in April. The National Teacher-Artist Prize 2022, which is sponsored by Zart Art, will be judged by a panel of four guest judges. There is also a people's choice award which is decided by a public vote which is open until April 16. VOTE FOR ANN-MAREE'S WORK HERE

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/2eefecfa-00ee-4ab0-a385-1ca71f6fb04d.jpg/r0_706_1968_1818_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg