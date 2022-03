news, local-news,

Fire Rescue NSW (FRNSW) is currently experiencing an increased number of triple-zero calls for assistance due to flooding across Sydney. For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations call triple-zero immediately. FRNSW is encouraging people to heed the advice of the NSW SES and to remain indoors where possible and never enter or travel through floodwater.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/110fb4f4-64a5-4a98-8cbb-ceb7a6c4d784.jpg/r0_209_959_751_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg