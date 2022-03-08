Evacuation order reissued for areas along the Georges River
NSW SES has reissued evacuation orders for areas along the Georges River.
NSW SES is directing residents and businesses within the following areas to evacuate now:
Chipping Norton
- Southern side of Newbridge Road, between Davey Robinson Drive and Milperra Bridge
- Northern side of Newbridge Road between Rickard Road and Riverside Road
- Eastern side of Henry Lawson Drive, between Milperra Road and Auld Avenue
- Epsom Road between Westbury Street and Governor Macquarie Drive
- Riverside Road between Newbridge Road and Alfred Road
Lansvale
- Knight Street between Day Street and Hollywood Drive.
- Lower Day Street.
- Erna Avenue.
- Lucy Avenue.
- Mena Avenue.
- Willis Street.
- Hollywood Drive Between Knight Street and Willis Street.
Pleasure Point
- Northern side of Riverview Road
The Warwick Farm Racecourse
Moorebank
- Western side of Epsom Road, Between Westbury Street and Childs Road.
Holsworthy
- Heathcote Road, between Harris Creek and Deadmans Creek.
The SES are directing people to evacuate because people will become isolated as floodwater rises and you may be trapped without power, water and other essential services and it may be too dangerous to rescue you.
Very heavy rainfall over the Georges River catchment has caused significant river level rises along the Georges River and its tributaries.
Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun said: "If you can, I recommend you stay home."
Things you can do now:
- Take pets, essential items, warm clothes, medicines, insurance documents and valuables with you.
- Relocate other personal possessions to a safer/higher place.
- When directed to evacuate, leave as early as possible to avoid congested roads.
- Prepare to take drinking water and food due to possible long travel times.
- Share this information with family, friends and neighbours and help others where possible.
The SES are recommending people stay with family, friends or at accommodation outside of flood areas. If you are unable to do so, an evacuation centre has been established at Cabra-Vale Diggers, 1 Bartley Street, Canley Vale.