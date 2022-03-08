Evacuation order reissued for areas along the Georges River

news, local-news,

NSW SES has reissued evacuation orders for areas along the Georges River. NSW SES is directing residents and businesses within the following areas to evacuate now: Chipping Norton Lansvale Pleasure Point The Warwick Farm Racecourse Moorebank Holsworthy The SES are directing people to evacuate because people will become isolated as floodwater rises and you may be trapped without power, water and other essential services and it may be too dangerous to rescue you. Very heavy rainfall over the Georges River catchment has caused significant river level rises along the Georges River and its tributaries. Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun said: "If you can, I recommend you stay home." Things you can do now: The SES are recommending people stay with family, friends or at accommodation outside of flood areas. If you are unable to do so, an evacuation centre has been established at Cabra-Vale Diggers, 1 Bartley Street, Canley Vale.

