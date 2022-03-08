Breaking the bias in a male dominated role

Shantay Rangi is doing her part to change gendered stereotypes in the workplace.

This is branded content for Amazon Australia.

Working as area manager for Amazon Australia at the Moorebank Fulfilment Centre, Shantay Rangi spends her workdays in a traditionally male dominated area.



In fact, transport and logistics is considered one of the top two male-dominated industries in Australia, only behind trades. It's something that has the potential to put some women off, but Shantay said working for Amazon Australia, she's never felt out of place.

"I've never been in a situation where it felt like a bit of a men's club. It always feels inviting and that everyone's approachable," she said.

Shantay joined Amazon Australia in Melbourne back when the company launched in Australia in 2017, working in an entry level role at the fulfilment centre. And it wasn't actually her gender she had any concerns about. Instead, having just moved from New Zealand, she worried she might be judged for her accent, or for her tattoos, but quickly realised this wasn't the case.

"When I got to Amazon, they just treated me as just a human being. No matter your title or gender, we're just treated exactly the same," she said.

These days Shantay leads a team receiving inbound orders for Amazon Australia, taking shipments from suppliers and preparing items to be available for customers via amazon.com.au. She said there's a strong culture within Amazon to train and upskill staff and support them to progress, and it's a process that's done without bias and in a completely transparent way.

"The opportunity for progression is based on drive and performance-basically it's very data driven in terms of expectations," said Shantay.

"It's pretty laid out for you from the beginning. If you want to get to this particular point in your career here at Amazon, this is what you need to do. It makes success attainable for anyone."

According to 2021 independent research by Lonergan*, more than 4 in 5 Australian women agreed they would be more interested in male dominated industries if they saw women succeeding within the industry.



To help change this figure, Amazon Australia is working hard to increase the number of women working in transport and logistics, and provide clear progression opportunities for women within the company. Over the past two years Shantay has noticed a dramatic increase in the number of women in leadership positions throughout Amazon Australia-wide.

To help build this inclusive work culture, Amazon Australia runs a range of employee affinity groups, including Women at Amazon, a dedicated group for women and their supporters working at Amazon.



The group aims to make Amazon the premier global workplace for women and non-binary employees, with a focus on supporting, recruiting and retaining top women. It also helps foster a rich network, connections across the company, and allows members to interact with and learn from peers and leaders of all levels.

Shantay is a member of Women at Amazon, and this year for International Women's Day, the group is focused on raising further awareness amongst the wider Amazon team about the career opportunities for women, and giving them more of an understanding of the inclusive Amazon culture. In particular, to make sure females who are starting out or temping with the company know there are career opportunities and pathways available.

"You don't have to be at the fulfilment centre, there are so many avenues. You can be part of the quality area, part of the office team, or move into retail or customer service," said Shantay.

After more than four years with Amazon Australia, Shantay said she can see a long future working with the company, and she said she feels supported as a leader, as well as in empowering her own team members to progress in their careers.

"As an area manager, I believe that my team leaders are all set to become area managers. So my job is to set them up for success, and get them to nail their plan by giving them one-on-one consultations, giving them constructive, and honest feedback and making it more of a two way conversation, so they're able to give me honest feedback as well," said Shantay.

"From the beginning, Amazon Australia saw potential in me and helped me grow and become an area manager, and it really made me think, 'this is the place I want to work, and the people I want to work with'."