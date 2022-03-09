catholic schools week, st gertrudes, smithfield, south west, education, amadeus program, music lessons

The streets of Smithfield are alive with the musical talents of the students of St Gertrude's Catholic Primary School, Smithfield. St Gertrude's is one of the first schools involved in the new Amadeus Program, an initiative by Sydney Catholic Schools that is one of the biggest and most ambitious music education programs ever seen. Students from Years 3 to 6 at St Gertrude's have selected a brand new woodwind, brass or string instrument to borrow from school and are participating in weekly small group tuition lessons with highly experienced musician tutors from places including Sydney Symphony Orchestra and Opera Australia. In addition, each week they have a grade lesson with students participating in either a concert band or string ensemble as well as a fortnightly integrated music, drama and dance lesson with a specialist classroom music teacher. Amadeus teacher Laura Jane Aulsebrook said seeing the looks of amazement in the students when they realise they are actually taking home these violins, cellos and saxophones to borrow and learn to play is very rewarding. "We are looking forward to students growing in their arts education and developing their musical skills, as well as providing the opportunity to participate in special performances and showcases," Ms Aulsebrook said. "Above all, I hope they develop a love and appreciation for the arts. We may even have some future musicians, singers, composers or Broadway stars in our school." School principal Linda Katsibras said they were pleased to be offering this unique experience to students. "Music education has benefits across all elements of education," she said. "Research shows that students who learn to play an instrument show significant improvement in academic success in literacy and numeracy, as well as improving student engagement, memory and co-ordination. "It is just one of many exciting opportunities we are proud to offer our students at St Gertrude's". To find out more you can attend the School Open Day and tours March 7, 9 and 14. Go to www.stgsmithfield.catholic.edu.au.

Program hits right note for young musos at St Gertrude's Primary School