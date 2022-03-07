news, local-news,

After recording 10 draws in 17 games in a COVID-shortened season last year, Marconi would have been relieved to take home all three-points in the 2022 season opener after twice giving up a two-goal lead against Sutherland to win 3-2. With Sydney's big wet forcing the game from The Palace to Seymour Shaw Park, the Stallions started fast with captain Marko Jesic opening the scoring from the spot. New recruit Charles Lokolingoy was a constant threat up front for the Stallions and netted twice wither side of the break- his second restored Marconi's two-goal advantage after the Sharks pulled one back right on half-time. A goal by Jason Madonis kept the Sharks in the hunt but the Stallions held on after Roberto Speranza was sent-off with 20-minutes to go. "I am very happy with my team. We gave away our home ground advantage due to the weather so getting the points in this game is great for us," Marconi coach Peter Tsekenis said. Meanwhile, 2020 champions Sydney United 58 FC got their 2022 campaign off to the perfect start with a 1-0 win over Wollongong Wolves at Sydney United Sports Centre on Sunday. Skipper Adrian Vlastelica's clutch strike in the second half was enough for the Reds in a sometimes fiery match which saw the Wolves finish the game with nine-men. "We could have also been better because the one goal is not good enough," United 58 coach Joe Haywood said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/539c05b4-5ba0-4c33-8265-c978bb0db4e7.jpg/r176_187_1620_1003_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg