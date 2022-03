news, local-news,

St George Illawarra proved too slippery for the Parramatta Eels defeating the visitors 10-0 in the driving rain in Wollongong as part of an NRLW triple-header on Sunday. Dragons halfback Rachael Pearson scored all 10-points.

