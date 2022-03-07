news, local-news,

Niramsin Yakou invites the community to come and experience Fairfield "like you never have before" in his new exhibition Fairiety Show. The Fairfield City Museum and Gallery's (FCMG) artist in residence will open his new show in the Stein Galle on Saturday, March 12 at 10am. Mr Yakou celebrates the cultural diversity and connectivity in Fairfield through his body of work which is complete with five original songs and a highly captivating video production. The Fairiety Show represents the city's voice and resilience in the face of a global pandemic. "The Fairiety Show features a cross-cultural collection of art, music and performances inspired by my collaboration with Aboriginal, African, Asian, Assyrian, Australian, Bolivian, European and Spanish communities," said Mr Yakou, who is a local singer/songwriter and producer. "The gallery space will be transformed into a large-scale, immersive projection of an alternate world celebrating the harmonious exchange between these cultures. "Visitors will find themselves interacting with art in ways they never imagined in this first of its kind multisensory experience for FCMG. "I invite you to come along and experience Fairfield City like you never have before." Fairfield mayor Frank Carbone said: "Council is proud to support local talent and their creative pursuits through the Artist in Residence program during such a critical time for the arts sector, and to inspire confidence in our next generation of artists coming up in Fairfield City."

