Evacuation warning for parts of Wetherill Park
Local News
The NSW SES are advising Wetherill Park residents downstream of the Widemere Detention Basin to prepare to evacuate.
The properties in question are in:
- Widemere Road
- Davies Road
- Hassall Road
- Gipps Road
- Blackstone Street
- Lennox Place
- Long Street
- Sammut Street
Windemere Detention Basin is currently being monitored continually to assess water storage levels. There is no imminent threat to communities but residents should monitor the situation.
Residents are advised to prepare to stay with family, friends or accommodation outside the flood area.
What you can do:
- Lift personal possessions to a higher place in your property.
- Take pets, essential items, warm clothes, medicines, insurance documents and valuables with you.
- Leave as early as possible to avoid restricted road access.
- Take drinking water and food due to expected travel time.
- Share this information with family, friends and neighbours and help others where possible.