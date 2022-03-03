Library open day to showcase resources, services and programs
Local News
Fairfield Library's resources, services and programs will be showcased at their open day on Saturday March 5, 10am to 3pm.
Some of the activities planned include:
- Bi-lingual Storytime and craft sessions for children (10.30am to noon).
- Kanopy Kids movies and stories from the StoryBox Library aired on screen.
- Author Mark Howison will talk about his travels and adventures around Australia and what inspired him to write his new book 13 Pairs of Boots (10am).
- Fairfield City Museum & Gallery Artist in Residence Niramsin Yakou will talk about his Artist in Residency time at the Museum & Gallery and his upcoming exhibition Fairiety Show (10am).
- Virtual Reality games, demonstrations of various robotics equipment targeted at an array of age ranges, as well as some of the exciting equipment from Studio 2166.
- Information Stalls showcasing programs and services.
Fairfield Library is located at 1-3 Hamilton Road, Fairfield.
- Details/times: fairfieldcity.nsw.gov.au/Services/Fairfield-City-Open-Libraries.