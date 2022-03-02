Evacuation order issued for parts of Lansvale

news, local-news,

NSW SES is directing residents and businesses within parts of Lansvale to evacuate the following area by 3am on Thursday, March 3. The evacuation order is for: The SES are directing people to evacuate because people will become isolated as floodwater rises and you may be trapped without power, water and other essential services and it may be too dangerous to rescue you. Things you can do now: The SES are recommending people stay with family, friends or at accommodation outside of flood areas. If you are unable to do so, an evacuation centre has been established at Cabra-Vale Diggers, 1 Bartley Street, Canley Vale.

