Evacuation order issued for parts of Lansvale
Local News
NSW SES is directing residents and businesses within parts of Lansvale to evacuate the following area by 3am on Thursday, March 3.
The evacuation order is for:
- Knight Street between Day Street and Hollywood Drive.
- Lower Day Street.
- Erna Avenue.
- Lucy Avenue.
- Mena Avenue.
- Willis Street.
- Hollywood Drive Between Knight Street and Willis Street.
The SES are directing people to evacuate because people will become isolated as floodwater rises and you may be trapped without power, water and other essential services and it may be too dangerous to rescue you.
Things you can do now:
- Take pets, essential items, warm clothes, medicines, insurance documents and valuables with you.
- Relocate other personal possessions to a safer/higher place.
- When directed to evacuate, leave as early as possible to avoid congested roads.
- Prepare to take drinking water and food due to possible long travel times.
- Share this information with family, friends and neighbours and help others where possible.
The SES are recommending people stay with family, friends or at accommodation outside of flood areas. If you are unable to do so, an evacuation centre has been established at Cabra-Vale Diggers, 1 Bartley Street, Canley Vale.