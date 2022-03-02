Evacuation warning for Lansvale and Chipping Norton

news, local-news,

NSW SES is advising residents and businesses within parts of Lansvale and Chipping Norton to prepare to evacuate in the next few hours. The areas of concern are: LANSVALE CHIPPING NORTON Residents are being urged to prepare to stay with family, friends or at accommodation outside of the flood area. The SES are advising people to prepare to evacuate because floodwaters may isolate the area and if you remain in the area, you may be trapped without power, water and other essential services and it may be too dangerous to rescue you. "Please stay indoors and call the SES if you need to," Fairfield mayor Frank Carbone said. The Fairfield SES have received 44 calls for help today - mainly leaking roofs and sandbag requests. The SES is reminding residents to never drive, walk or ride through floodwater. Things you can do now:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/c03bb1bc-089d-42fc-a98a-44c3fc13c6e2.jpeg/r15_116_4027_2383_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg