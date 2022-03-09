news, local-news,

The Ignite HQ logo will feature on the jerseys of all junior rugby league participants across NSW after NSWRL's community rewards partner came on board as a major backer for NSW Rugby League grassroots football. Ignite HQ will also assume naming rights for the NSWRL Centre of Excellence and in a first will be displayed on the back and bottom of the jerseys for both the NSW men's and women's teams. "The NSWRL is proud to launch its season for 2022 as it's always an exciting time for the organisation and a testament to the strength of our brand that we can continue to bring on new partners to invest in our great game," NSWRL chief commercial officer Jodie Cross said. "There is a great symmetry between the NSWRL and Ignite HQ, as we are both heavily invested in community, and their move to support both grassroots football and the elite level with the Brydens Lawyers NSW Blues and Harvey Norman NSW Sky Blues reflects their passion for rugby league." Ignite HQ director of wealth management Peter Kaleski said they were "extremely excited" about the partnership with NSW Rugby League. "...And the opportunity to support and raise funds for grassroots rugby league clubs," he said. "Grassroots footy is about more than just the game, it's also about the community it creates, and the mental, social and educational benefit the sport can offer to everyone involved." Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, a record 107,528 players signed up to play rugby league last year. Male participants registered their best figures in six years and female participation smashed through the 20,000 mark for the first time in history. The early indications are participation numbers are already tracking better than last year's record The NSWRL will administer 15 competitions in 2022 including the Knock-On Effect NSW Cup which starts on March 12. "There is so much to look forward to in the 2022 NSWRL season with rugby league back bigger and better than ever," NSWRL head of football Robert Lowrie said. "Rugby League has always had an important role in helping the community to come together and really is the game for all."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/fa97200d-84bb-4cdc-8bc9-ea1af453ea29.jpg/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg