'Khmer Kerry Chant' wins COVID Champion medal

The Srey Kang broadcast service has sprung back into action this week. The Cabramatta West palliative care nurse has been keeping the state's Khmer speakers updated with the latest on the changing flood situation across NSW and south-west Sydney. With her phone in hand, the Khmer Community of NSW president has a mobile studio wherever she needs it. Srey has become a "trusted" and "convenient" source of information for the past two years. Rewind to March 12, 2020 and Ms Kang started her first service to provide regular updates on health, hygiene, and government policy concerning COVID-19. She used her lunch break and after-work hours to film her own live news bulletins through the Khmer Community of NSW Facebook page and used her training as a registered nurse to keep the community informed. At the height of the pandemic, she was doing on average three broadcasts a day when she came across information the community "needed to know". Her practical demonstrations on how to wear a mask correctly and the best procedures for hand washing were very popular with the Khmer community. She also explained in detail how social distancing works to limit the spread of the disease and encouraged the community to be vaccinated through her broadcasts. She was dubbed the 'Khmer Kerry Chant'. But unlike the Chief Health Officer and the daily 11am briefing, Ms Kang's service was online 24/7 and was helping people deal with the "fear and anxiety" during the lockdown. She was rewarded for her hard work and dedication with the inaugural COVID Champion medal at the Premier's annual Harmony Dinner at the International Convention Centre on Tuesday. "It was a team effort," she said of her work. "It's a great moment to receive an acknowledgment on behalf of the community. "When the community are watching the broadcasts they feel like somebody cares; they can get the message in their own language from a trusted source." Some of Ms Kang's voluntary work while juggling the demands of work and family included: In total, the outstanding contributions of 16 people and organisations were recognised at the Premier's annual Harmony Dinner. Awards were also presented to four families of people whose names were added to the posthumous Multicultural Honour Roll including Sath Srey. Mr Srey, who died on October 25, 2020, was honoured for his many years of work for the Cambodian and NSW community and was a co-founder of the Khmer Community of NSW when it was set up in 1976. Mr Srey came to Australia as a student in 1975 and helped set up a temporary Buddhist temple in Sydney and was involved in fund raising for the permanent temple, Wat Khemarangsaram at Bonnyrigg. The award was accepted on behalf of the family by his son Chan Srey. "My father made Australia his new home, but he loved his people and his homeland and all that he did in his lifetime was for those here and those back home... I am overwhelmed with pride that his legacy will live on," he said. For the second straight year, Navitas Skilled Futures - which has campuses in Fairfield, Cabramatta and Liverpool - received a NSW Premier's Multicultural Community Medal. This year they were presented the Corporate Business Excellence Medal which recognises the outstanding achievements of a business in creating employment, or other opportunities, which value and promote diversity and inclusion. Navitas was praised for its proactive response to the COVID-19 lockdown and continued delivering training and employment opportunities during an ongoing pandemic. They hosted Ask The Expert webinars, created an English for Swimming resource to share free with educators across Australia, supported the Afghani community and refugees following the Afghanistan crisis and built a Digital Literacy for Health resource to help refugees understand and use digital health platforms. "It's been a big, busy and challenging year for Navitas Skilled Futures, as for so many others, and we are so grateful to be recognised for the contribution we make across our colleges, not just to keep our learners on track with their goals, but to continue to move them positively forward on their journeys," general manager Jetinder Macfarlane said. NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said the award recipients don't do what they do for reward or recognition. "Rather, they do it out of care for their communities and our State," Mr Perrottet said. "I believe it is important to recognise these contributions and so do their peers who nominated each person or organisation." Multiculturalism Mark Coure said: "From migrants and refugees to established communities struggling with lockdowns, it's amazing to think how many lives are now better because these people and organisations chose to give back."

