'X-factor' schools join ambassador program

Cabramatta High School has the X-factor! The school has been named one of the final four Ambassador Schools as part of an initiative to lift school standards and student success across NSW. The program identifies schools achieving exceptional academic success, so their methods can be studied and applied to other schools across the state. Cabramatta High School, along with Charlestown South Public School, Mathoura Public School and Winmalee Public School, were selected because of their high performance across a range of measures including NAPLAN reading and numeracy targets, expected growth, attendance and HSC performance. Bonnyrigg Heights Public School and Fairvale High School are also part of the 10 NSW Ambassador Schools. Cabramatta High School principal Lachlan Erskine said the school's diverse community is celebrated through a culture of inclusivity, high expectations and educational excellence. "Our students are supported to achieve their personal best in a positive and engaging learning environment where they are known, valued and cared for," he said. Education Minister Sarah Mitchel visited Cabramatta High School on Tuesday to make the announcement of the final four schools joining the program. "These schools have the X-factor, they are achieved outstanding academic results well above the performance of other schools in similar circumstances," Ms Mitchell said. "We will follow the success of these schools, research how they're achieving their excellent results and learn how we can use their examples to lift student outcomes everywhere. "The Ambassador Schools Program is a central plank of the NSW Government's School Success Model - our plan to lift student success by equipping every school with targeted support to improve primary and secondary education across the state." Research into the effective practices of Ambassador Schools is scheduled to commence early this year and is expected to continue until 2024. The 10 NSW Ambassador Schools are:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/46b1a69f-c73e-46ae-8d3b-f2831ab1edca.jpg/r0_80_3024_1789_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg