Fairfield City lighting the way

Council is partnering with Endeavour Energy to replace all street light bulbs across the city to LEDs, which will provide brighter and higher quality lighting and improve public safety. The new lights also don't need to be replaced as often, lasting 5 to 10 times longer than the existing street lights. They use significantly less energy, reducing emissions, and are cheaper to maintain - saving ratepayers' money. We are one of the first councils to partner with Endeavour Energy to convert all our 15,300 streetlights to the LED lighting. We are investing $1.2 million to switch the street lights to the efficient LED lights and by switching, we will see savings of more than $200,000 a year in energy costs which will be passed on to ratepayers. The project will pay for itself within a few years and is another example of council's financial management leading us to have some of the lowest rates in Sydney. Investing in the replacement of all inefficient street light bulbs at once will mean we will start seeing energy cost savings and environmental benefits immediately, plus the whole city will be fitted out with better lighting and safety. The new lights also have built-in smart technology that alerts to faults, saving the community having to endure street lighting blackouts. Endeavour Energy will start replacements in the next month or so and aim to complete the conversion within three months.

