NSW Governor Margaret Beazley is a patron of STARTTS

NSW Governor Margaret Beazley visited the NSW Service for the Treatment and Rehabilitation of Torture and Trauma Survivors (STARTTS) on Friday as part of her first duty as the new patron of the specialist, not-for-profit organisation. Ms Beazley toured the Carramar-based service on Friday to see the facilities and the work of the service which provides culturally relevant psychological treatment and support, and community interventions, to help people and communities heal the scars of torture and refugee trauma and rebuild their lives in Australia. The Governor's visit was prompted by her interest in the work that STARTTS is doing with young people, in particular in schools. She met various staff members including Rachelle Coe, acting team leader of STARTTS School Liaison Program and with youth leaders who recently graduated from high school including: Sam Matti (STARTTS volunteer and member of the Fairfield City Council Youth Advisory Group), Sarah Basho (who is studying Business degree at Western Sydney University) and Farzana Nazari (who recently joined the STARTTS Youth Advisory Group and is starting a law degree at Western Sydney University). "Last Friday I spent an inspiring morning with Jorge Aroche, CEO of STARTTS, and the members of his executive team and staff. The combination of professionalism and empathy in meeting the needs of their clients, which was apparent at every stage of my visit, makes STARTTS one of the outstanding organisations in our community. I left more informed and so proud of the people who work and live in western Sydney," Ms Beazley said. The Governor's interest in the work of STARTTS continues from June last year when she presented the NSW Humanitarian awards at Government House Sydney, adjudicated by STARTTS and the Refugee Council of Australia during Refugee Week. Jorge Aroche, STARTTS CEO, said: "It was great to welcome Her Excellency to STARTTS, Carramar on the occasion of her first visit to our head office and a terrific morale booster for our staff. The Governor's support and recognition of STARTTS work is invaluable." STARTTS, with the assistance of Multicultural NSW are setting up a hotline to assist individuals affected by the humanitarian catastrophe in Ukraine and are working closely with relevant community groups to resource and assist them.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/d29bc2e6-607d-4746-a5c5-430134bb3250.jpg/r0_426_4248_2826_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg