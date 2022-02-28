Syndicate snares $1.4 million lotto prize

news, local-news,

A 10-person syndicate - which includes three shares purchased in Fairfield - scored a division one prize of $1.4 million in Saturday's lotto draw. The central syndicate entry was one of the seven division one winning entries across Australia with each entry winning a division one prize of $1,428,571.43. In addition to winning division one, the syndicate's System 10 QuickPick entry also won division two 6 times, division three 18 times, division four 90 times, division five 60 times and division six 20 times, boosting their total windfall to $1,514,051.03. Each of the ten winning syndicate members receives a share worth $151,405.10. The Fairfield shares were were purchased at Greenfield Park Newsagent and Fairfield Forum Newsagency (2 shares). "It's fair to say these syndicate members have had a great start to their week by pocketing tens of thousands of dollars," The Lott spokesperson Ally Ramsamy said. "While we'll be reaching out to those syndicate members who registered their entries, there are many who have unregistered entries and may not yet know they're part of this winning group. "If you purchased a share in a syndicate for the recent Saturday Lotto draw, today's the day to check it! If you discover you're holding a winning share, call The Lott on 131 868 to start the prize claim process." The winning numbers in Saturday Lotto draw 4237 on February 26 2022 were 3, 26, 23, 34, 7 and 16,. The supplementary numbers were 17 and 35.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/ad31b4ab-8cb6-4488-8f9f-dd0d0d00839f.jpg/r5_126_2413_1487_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg