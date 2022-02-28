New expanded program gives students career options

news, local-news,

Prairiewood High School principal Belinda Giudice said the Educational Pathways Program gives high school students the tools to help them find the most suitable post-school pathway. The school was one of 24 high schools across south-west Sydney and the North Coast that participated in the program's pilot phase over the past two years which successfully introduced thousands of students to different training and career pathways. Education and Early Learning Minister Sarah Mitchell and Skills and Training Minister Alister Henskens visited the school on Friday to announce the state government is investing $16.5 million in the expansion of the program to an additional 120 schools which means the program now spans 144 public high schools in nine NSW regions. Some of the features of the Educational Pathways Program in 2022 include: "This program helps connect students with school-based apprenticeships and traineeships as we work to establish industry partners to provide guidance, work place tours and work placements for our students," Ms Giudice said. "These experiences open student's eyes to a broad range of job opportunities and career pathways available and give them the tools to get started on their journey." Ms Mitchell said the program will help to broker relationships between schools, local employers and industry leaders. "..which can lead to jobs and further training for these students," she said. "The Educational Pathways Program is designed to improve education and career outcomes by introducing NSW public high schools students to a range of post-school training and employment pathways," Mr Henskens said the program has already seen the tripling of the number of students across the 24 pilot schools enrolling in school-based apprenticeships and traineeships. The schools taking part in the 2022 program in south-west Sydney are: Meanwhile, a targeted package for students in south-west Sydney who have been hardest hit by COVID-19 has been created by the state government. The program, for students from preschool through to Year 12 and beyond, will provide additional support to the 480 public schools in the 12 former Local Government Areas of concern that last year experienced the strictest restrictions and highest rates of COVID cases in NSW . The strategy builds on $73 million in COVID Intensive Learning Support program funding to provide small-group tuition to students in south-west and western Sydney who have fallen behind in literacy and numeracy. "While the Government is focused on supporting all NSW schools and students, this strategy recognises the significant impacts felt by students in South Western Sydney as a result of their extended learning from home period and ongoing COVID experiences," Ms Mitchell said. "After consulting with school leaders and students, including 220 school principals, 500 students, and a number of local and government organisations, we understand where students need additional support."" Other features of the program include: The 21st Premier's Reading Challenge began on Monday and is open to students from government, independent, Catholic and home schools in Kindergarten to Year. The challenge aims to encourage a love of reading for leisure and pleasure in students and to enable them to experience quality literature. In 2021, participation in the challenge was up almost three per cent (440,000 students) with individual books read reaching almost 9 million. "It's wonderful to see that the Challenge continues to grow, encouraging generations to enjoy reading," Premier Dominic Perrottet said. "The challenge encourages students to extend reading beyond the classroom where they can read for pleasure and knowledge." Entries are open until Friday, August 19. Details: premiersreadingchallenge.nsw.edu.au. Before and After School Care (BASC) vouchers are now live on the Service NSW app for parents and carers of children enrolled in a NSW primary school. The $500 vouchers are available now to use at participating providers to assist families with access to BASC services by covering a parent gap fee component of their session fees. Every family with children at a NSW primary school is eligible for one voucher per child, which will provide each child with approximately 60 sessions of free BASC. Treasurer Matt Kean said the state government is focused on making it easier for women to enter, re-enter and stay in the workforce. "COVID-19 was the first economic shock where women lost more jobs than men, and providing more affordable Before and After School Care services can give working mothers greater choice when it comes to their careers," Mr Kean said.

